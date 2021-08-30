Mumbai

Tehsildar, peon held for bribery in Kalyan by Maha ACB

A Class I revenue official and his peon were arrested on Monday in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Kalyan tehsildar Deepak Alde (45) had allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from a person to issue an order over a land deal, while his peon Manohar Harad (42) sought ₹20,000 as bribe, he said.

The two were held in a trap laid during the day, after which a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged in Kalyan police station, he informed.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 5:20:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/tehsildar-peon-held-for-bribery-in-kalyan-by-maha-acb/article36181050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY