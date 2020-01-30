Teenager from Dahisar quarantined

A 19-year-old from Dahisar suspected to be exposed to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection was quarantined in Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday night.

While more than 4,600 travellers have been screened at the international airport in Mumbai, 10 patients have been quarantined in Maharashtra so far, including six in Mumbai, three in Pune and one in Nanded. State officials said samples of six patients are negative and reports of the other patients are awaited.

The teenager admitted to Kasturba has been living in Shanghai since August last year. In the first week of January, he travelled to Changsha city by air where he stayed for two days and then visited Zhangjiajie by train before returning to Changsha. In mid-January, he travelled to Shenzhen and Guangzhou. He returned to Mumbai on January 16. Doctors said that he has complained of nasal congestion.

According to civic health officials, three of the Mumbai patients have tested negative for the second time when their repeat samples were collected as per protocol. They are likely to be discharged soon. and will be advised to remain at home for another week. According to Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said all the updates are being communicated to the Centre. by the State government. “The Centre is making a discharge policy that will be applicable to all and patients will be discharged soon as the nod comes from the Centre,” said Mr. Kakani.

The State health officials on Wednesday also got down to draft a check list for private hospitals that could be nominated as quarantine facilities. Isolation wards will be created in private hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses with some causing less severe ailments, such as the common cold, and others more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). More than 6000 confirmed cases and over 130 deaths due to nCoV have been recorded so far.