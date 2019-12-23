Teenage girl’s body found in Masunda lake in Thane

The body of 17-year-old Anita Rathore, a resident of Thane’s Mumbra-Diva, was found in Masunda Lake in Naupada on Sunday morning.

Rathore was said to have been missing since Saturday evening. The body was discovered at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday by a local resident who called the Naupada police station.

After a preliminary investigation, police registered a case of accidental death. Prima facie, it seemed that Rathore had drowned.

“The body was shifted to Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem and doctors found drowning to be the cause of death. Rathore’s relatives have been informed and called in for further investigation,” senior police inspector Anil Mangale, Naupada police station, said.

Police said there were no sign of injuries or struggle on the body and that her clothes were intact when she was found.

According to Mr. Mangale, it is yet to be determined how long Rathore was dead for before she was found. “She was identified through her Aadhaar card, which was in her purse. We have registered it as an accidental death and will talk to her family and look at all possible angles,” Mr. Mangale said.

Officials at Naupada police station said while the incident occurred in Naupada, the FIR was first registered at Mumbra police station. “The family of the deceased filed a missing person report at Mumbra police station on Sunday morning. We have prepared the accidental death report and the case has been filed under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” an official said.