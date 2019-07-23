Mumbai

Teen drowns in Powai lake

A 16-year-old boy drowned during a swim in Powai lake at 6.18 p.m on Monday. The Powai police said the body of Satyam Gupta, a resident of Vikhroli, was retrieved with the help of fishermen. The boy was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

