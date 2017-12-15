Teen committed suicide: autopsy

Mumbai: Mast Daga, the missing Thane teenager, who was found dead in Matheran two days ago, had committed suicide, post-mortem revealed.

The Wagle Estate police said that although they are yet to receive a formal post-mortem report from their Matheran counterpart, they were informed about the findings on Thursday morning. According to the report, the injuries sustained by Daga are indicative of him having jumped from a great height. “Inquiries are also indicative of a suicide. Daga’s behaviour had changed noticeably over the last one week, although his parents are unable to fathom the reason behind it,” said an officer with Wagle Estate police station.

Daga (17), a resident of Wagle Estate, left from his residence on Monday morning as per his daily routine, but never reached the college, nor did he attend his tuitions in Mulund. When he did not reach home till late at night, his parents approached the police and a kidnapping case was registered. On Tuesday, his body was found in a creek near Garbett Point in Matheran.

The police are recording statements of Daga’s friends at St Xavier’s College and his friends in his locality.

“Daga stayed at home for nearly a week, saying that he was feeling under the weather due to the recent change in the climate. He was quiet, and kept to himself throughout this time. On Monday, he left saying that he was going to the college and even went up to the CSMT, but did not go,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunil Lokhande, Zone V, Thane police, said.

Daga’s cell phone records have been obtained and are being analysed. He did not make any calls using his cell phone from the time he left his residence till the time his body was found.