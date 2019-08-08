Teen booked for raping minor sister

The Virar police have booked a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping his nine-year-old sister last month.

According to the police, an FIR was registered on July 31 after the victim told her parents that an unidentified man entered their house while she was sleeping, gagged her, took her to an inner room and sexually assaulted her.

The police said at the time of the incident, the girl was alone at home with her 12-year-old brother. Their parents had left for work after just latching the door from outside and not locking it.

Police sub-inspector Ranjitsing Pardeshi said that they suspected the accused to be an acquaintance of the family as a stranger would not have known that the parents did not lock the door, but only latched it before leaving for work. Initially, the police were not aware about the victim having a 17-year-old elder brother.

Mr. Pardeshi said, “On the second day of the investigation, we found out about the eldest brother and he claimed that he was at work at the time of the incident. He occasionally drove his father’s autorickshaw to help out the family. However, we made inquiries with neighbours and they said they had not seen anyone enter the house.”

The police then noticed that the elder son never stepped out of his room when the investigating team came to their house to make inquiries. He was taken in for questioning and he allegedly confessed to the crime.

The accused has been charged with rape under the Indian Penal Code along with sexual assault on a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday and sent to an observation home for juveniles in Bhiwandi.