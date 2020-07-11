Teen accuses father of molestation

Navi Mumbai

11 July 2020 23:13 IST

A 16-year-old girl, who was recently traced to Pune by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Navi Mumbai Police, has said she fled from her house because her father molested her.

Senior police inspector Arjun Garad said the girl went missing on July 7 after telling her mother that she was stepping out to buy a chocolate. The police registered a kidnapping case the next day. Mr. Garad said, “We got some leads while the FIR was being filed. We traced her to a friend’s house in Pune. A team was then sent to pick her up.”

Mr. Garad said the girl has two sisters and they have denied having been molested by their father. “Due to the allegation, we have handed her over to a children’s home. After recording her statement before the child welfare committee, we will hand her over to her parents. It is a serious allegation and we are investigating it. No FIR has been lodged against the father yet,” Mr. Garad said. The AHTU has traced five missing children over the past 10 days.

