Rough day for Harbour, Central Line commuters

A technical snag near Cotton Green and a power failure at Kalyan threw suburban train services on the Central and Harbour lines out of gear on Wednesday morning.

Central Railway (CR) officials said that while both issues were resolved swiftly, the cascading impact on the suburban system led to disruption and bunching up of services, which ran late through the morning.

The technical snag occurred on a local at 9.20 a.m. near Cotton Green station and was rectified by 9.52 a.m. Several commuters were stuck on trains for the duration of repair, and trains were running nearly 30 minutes late. A CR spokesperson said that trains that had bunched up were being cleared. CR had run two special services at 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. to clear the rush. Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vashi, Panvel, Belapur, Bandra and Andheri were affected. Meanhwile, commuters took to social media to criticise CR for its failure to make announcements and the crippling delays they had to face.

At 9.04 a.m., a failure at a receiving station near Thakurli led to power being cut to the overhead wires. A CR spokesperson said that power was restored at 9.07 a.m. from an alternate source and the issue was resolved by 9.30 a.m. A Tata Power spokesperson said, “ The reason for disturbance is being investigated by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Supply Company Limited. Tata Power restored supply from 110 kv Kalyan receiving station and to Central Railway system through the 110 kv Kalyan Chola lines at 9.30 a.m.”