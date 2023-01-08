Teams formed to nab person who vandalised crosses in Mahim’s cemetery

January 08, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai police filed a case against unidentified persons for allegedly vandalising several crosses at the cemetery attached to the St. Michael’s Church at Mahim in Mumbai.

The Mahim police, who registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), analysed the video footage of surveillance cameras in and around the church and found a person entering the graveyard. The trespasser was seen damaging the crosses. According to the police, the person in the video footage has been identified and teams have been formed to nab the miscreant.

“We should be able to nab him by Tuesday. No arrest has been made so far,” the police said, adding that the forensic team collected the fingerprint and other evidence from the premises.

Saturday’s incident has caused deep distress and much consternation among the Catholic community.

Condemning the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mumbai police to take immediate cognisance of the issue.

“This act seems like a deliberate attempt to pressurise and disturb the peace-loving Catholic community in Mumbai,” he said.

