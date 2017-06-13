Teachers hail GR on night schools

Mumbai: A section of teachers has welcomed the government resolution (GR) about new service rules that do not allow teaching and non-teaching staff to work in a night school if they are with a day school, currently a common practice. The government has, instead, decided to transfer surplus day school teachers to night schools.

The GR of May 17 says teaching and non-teaching staff cannot hold positions in day and night schools. It provides social security and benefits to employees of night schools. It puts the onus on them to bring back children from Standard IX to XII, who are currently not enrolled.

Members of the Night School Teaching and Non-Teaching Workers Organisation lauded the GR. “Those employed at night schools have been working towards this resolution for 35 years. But till now, there was pressure being exerted by those holdings two posts,” said Niranjan Giri, secretary, and a teacher at a night school in Mumbai Central.

Teachers who have been declared surplus in day schools will be temporarily shifted to night schools, while employees holding jobs in day and night schools will be asked to resign from one of them.

Mr. Giri believes the temporary nature of the shift of teachers will not be detrimental to night schools, as he does not see a surge in day school enrolment. “By having teachers solely for night schools, we will be doing justice to students, as being on two jobs is bound to cause mental and physical exhaustion for anyone. By preventing employees from holding posts in day and night schools, the government will save around ₹35 crore. If we allow just one job per employee, many of the 5,500 extra day school employees can be accommodated in night schools.”

Government data shows 1,358 teachers hold two jobs in the 176 night schools in the state, while 596 work only in night schools. “The State government has already passed an order to stop the night school salary of those holding two posts,” said Mr. Giri.

The resolution also increases the duration of night schools from three hours to three-and-a-half hours. Darshana Pandey, chief of the women’s front of the organisation, and a teacher at Minatai Kurde All Girls Night School, said, “We are in talks with the government to increase the duration of night schools to four hours, making them at par with day schools. This will provide night schools with a designation of full-time schools.”