Teachers consuming tobacco at Palghar schools to be suspended

The district administration has warned that teachers who are found consuming tobacco in and around government schools will face suspension, an official said on Saturday.

District Collector Dr. Kailas Shinde gave the directive in a meeting attended by senior officials in Palghar district on Friday.

Teachers who are found consuming tobacco or gutka in government schools or within 200-m radius of institutions will face immediate suspension, he said.

The collector ordered that schools should be completely tobacco free.

In order to improve the healthcare facilities under the Ayushyaman Bharat Programme, the civil surgeon and district health officer should conduct a review every 15 days, he said.

During the implementation of Mission Indradanush in the next four months, children who are left out should be identified and covered under the immunisation programme, Dr. Shinde said.

