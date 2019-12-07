Teacher killed by estranged husband

A 35-year-old BMC employee was arrested on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with a stone pestle while she was asleep at Sector 9, Khandeshwar, around 3.30 a.m. on Friday.

Nanasaheb Landge (35), is a junior auditor with the BMC, while his wife, Kalpana (30), was a primary teacher with Ryan International School. For the last month, she was living separately with their two daughters, aged seven and four. Mr. Landge would visit her and they would quarrel.

“On Thursday night, he visited her and after she went to sleep, he killed her with the pestle. Later, he felt guilty and wrote down a confession saying he killed her due to the torture he faced from her,” senior police inspector Yogesh More from Kharghar police station said.

Mr. Landge took his daughters and went to his parents’ home in Sector 7. He told his father, Baban, about the incident, who took him to the police station and filed a case. He was then arrested.

Kalpana’s family has said her husband and in-laws would torture her as she did not have a son. “The couple had jointly decided to undergo a tubectomy. Yet he and his family used to blame her. They were undergoing counselling and she decided to stay separately fed up of his harassment,” Leena Bankar, her sister, said.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till December 9.