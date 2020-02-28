Teacher held for molesting 14 girls

Navi Mumbai

The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a teacher for molesting 14 girls in a municipal school. Lochan Dattatrey Parulekar (31), a resident of Dombivli, was hired as a computer teacher through a Sanpada-based trust. He joined the school in September 2019 and students accused him of molesting them from November 2019.

On February 12, the school was closed, but the accused asked students to turn up for a special class. When the teacher of Class VI came to know of this the next day, she told her students not to come to school again on a holiday.

Then some students told her that Mr. Parulekar molested them. A few Class VII students overheard the conversation and came forward with similar complaints. Class VIII students too confirmed the allegation. The teacher then informed the principal, who contacted the Sanpada-based trust. The school formed a committee and filed a police complaint on February 25. The accused was arrested the same day and has been remanded in police custody till March 2.

The accused has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.