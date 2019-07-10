Teacher gets 10 years in jail for rape

Raj alias Harishankar Awadh Shukla (34), a teacher from MGM School in Nerul arrested in 2016 for raping his 13-year-old student, was been convicted and sentenced to 10 years in jail on Tuesday.

The Thane sessions also penalised him with a fine of ₹70,000.

The victim had said in her complaint that she was raped twice, in April and August 2016. While in one incident Shukla had covered his face, the other time she had seen him. The incident had come to light when the girl’s family found her to be pregnant. The DNA of the aborted foetus was compared with that of Shukla twice, by labs in Kalina and Hyderabad, but did not match.

A law graduate, Shukla had argued his case himself.

Special judge S.B. Bahalkar of the court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act convicted him under Section 376 (f)(i)(n) (rape) and 506 (II) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 6,8, 9 (f) and 10 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Senior police inspector Ashok Rajput, the then investigating officer, said, “The case was registered on September 29, 2016, after which the accused had gone absconding. He was nabbed in December 2016 from Delhi. There was public outrage in this case as the incident occurred in school and the accused was a teacher.”

Shukla’s wife, Anjali, meanwhile, said her husband had been made a scapegoat. “When the forensic report clearly says the DNA does not match, why isn’t the court asking the police to find the person who impregnated the girl? My husband has has decided to refuse food and water in jail.”