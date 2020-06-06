Taxis, autos are back on the road

Black-and-yellow taxis, cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber and auto rickshaws resumed operations on Friday after the State government allowed essential travel within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

People could travel for essential services, with taxis as well as autorickshaws permitted to take only two passengers at a time.

Only up to 30% of the city’s taxis and autorickshaws operated on Friday, according to union officials. The numbers will gradually increase, they said, as there was still lack of clarity as to who could travel and many drivers had reported that they had been fined.

“Several drivers have been fined in Tardeo and Azad Maidan, due to which many did not ply in the afternoon. We have urged everyone to start operating their taxis as these issues can be solved,” said A.L. Quadros, who heads the Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

Crucially, cabs have begun to operate from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after over two months. With the recommencement of domestic flights and suspension of prepaid cabs in the city, CSMIA arranged for private vehicles for passengers.

Revival of services

“The private vehicles have made a total of 359 trips to and from CSMIA to passengers’ homes. Furthermore, with the ease of lockdown in the city and revival of services by prepaid taxis and local cabs, the airport is prepared to welcome the functioning of Ola, Uber, Meru, and black-and-yellow taxis with stringent measures,” the CSMIA said in a statement on Friday.

A separate location has been provided for the prepaid taxis as well as local cabs, away from passengers and the car park, to sanitise and fumigate the vehicle. Drivers will undergo thermal screening on arrival.

Both Ola and Uber have made all their categories available in adherence to State government rules. Riders will be able to access Uber Go, Premier and Uber Auto for essential travel only and as mandated by the government, will be required to carry suitable documentation as proof of purpose.

Along with Mumbai, Ola will also be offering its services across major cities like Pune and Nashik and people will be able to book both in-city and out-station trips (intra-State only).

Safety zones

“Dedicated ‘Ola Suraksha Zones’ will also be started across Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra to fumigate vehicles and screen drivers every 48 hours,” a company statement said.