Taxi, rickshaw unions urge CM to ease passenger norms from July 1

Black and yellow taxi and autorickshaw unions in Mumbai have written to the government to permit drivers to take any passengers from July 1, and not limit services only to essential workers or emergencies.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, A.L. Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union, said drivers have had literally no source of income for three and half months under lockdown. These people are self-employed and have no other source of income for their families and their livelihoods, he said.

“The government has allowed the traders and offices to function. They are the main users of taxis and autorickshaws. The taxi and rickshaw operators have not been allowed to take the traders and office employees in their taxis and rickshaws. Very few essential passengers are hiring their vehicles,” the letter said.

The letter also said taxi drivers were being targeted by traffic police, who were indiscriminately harassing them, detaining their vehicles and issuing huge e-challans. It added that the police were also discriminating against black and yellow taxis and rickshaws and were not taking action against cabs on app-based aggregators such as Ola and Uber.

Panna Lal Yadav, a rickshaw driver living in Virar, said he had been fined twice in the last week. “The police just issue a challan worth ₹300 and ask us to collect our vehicle from the chowki. When we ask what is the reason behind this, they said that we are not allowed to run rickshaws,” he said, adding that with business already low, the fines were leaving with him little money after working nearly 12 hours.