Tawde to seek police explanation on Cong. leaders’ detention at MU

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Monday said he will seek an explanation from the Mumbai Police for detaining Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders at the Kalina campus of Mumbai University (MU) last week.

An all-party delegation on Monday met Mr. Tawde and registered its protest for “converting the Kalina campus into a detention camp.”

Mathew Antony, State secretary, All India Professionals Congress, who was part of the delegation, said, “The university campus is a temple of learning, which has been compromised by irrelevant activities [that] not only hindered the normal functioning of the campus [but also] vitiated the peaceful atmosphere, putting the lives of students at risk.”

Ruben Masceranhas of the Aam Aadmi Party said, “It is statutorily illegal for the police to enter the [university] campus, and [it] sets a wrong precedent. We have already called upon the Vice Chancellor, who has denied giving any permission whatsoever.”

The statement issued by the delegation asked Mr. Tawde to take prompt action and set a precedent to avoid any recurrence of such an incident.

Demanding the resignation of MU Vice Chancellor (VC) Suhas Pednekar, the statement said, “The buck stops with the VC, who is accountable, should have stopped the police and upheld the university and students’ rights, along with preserving the sanctity of the campus.”

Mr. Tawde admitted that the independence of a university is sacrosanct. He promised to seek an explanation from the Mumbai Police and the VC’s office for having allowed the campus to be used to keep political detainees without due process.

When the same all-party delegation met Mr. Pednekar last week, he denied granting permission to the police for detaining anyone at the campus. He also said he was not in town when the incident occurred.

On July 10, the police detained Mr. Shivakumar, who had come to meet the rebel Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs holed up in a hotel in the city, along with former MP Milind Deora and other Mumbai Congress leaders.