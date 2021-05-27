Cyclone Tauktae | Maharashtra to give higher financial aid than prescribed by Centre

Mumbai

27 May 2021 22:11 IST

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday said it will provide higher financial aid to those affected by cyclone Tauktae than the one prescribed by the Central government. The State will bear the additional financial burden through its own funds.

The Cabinet also revoked the alcohol prohibition announced in Vidarbha’s Chandrapur district by the previous BJP-led State government. The Excise Department said the committee under former Principal Secretary Ramanath Jha remarked that the prohibition has been a complete failure in the district.

The committee report said prohibition led to illicit and spurious alcohol. It said the government had to forgo revenue of ₹2,570 crore and due to illicit trade, crime rate is on the rise. During the prohibition period of 2015-19, 40,381 cases were registered in comparison to 16,132 in 2010-14. Of the 2,69,824 submissions the committee had received regarding prohibition, 2,43,627 sought revoking the decision.

Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the decision unfortunate saying, such a decision during pandemic showed the State government’s priorities.

Earlier, the Cabinet announced the compensation rates to be given to those affected by cyclone Tauktae. People with fully or partially damaged houses will get ₹5,000 each per family for clothes and utensils and ₹1.50 lakh for damage of houses, ₹50,000 for 50% damage, ₹25,000 with 25% and ₹15,000 for 15% damage. ₹50,000 per hectare aid will be given for multi year crops.

Shop owners will get 75% of damage or ₹10,000 (whichever is higher), given they are locals and have names in the local voter list. For fisherfolk, the government has announced ₹10,000 for partially damaged boats and ₹25,000 for total damage. ₹5,000 will be given for the repair of damaged fishing nets.