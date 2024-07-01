GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Trusts opens Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai

Updated - July 01, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 03:58 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, an initiative by the Tata Trusts, has begun taking appointments, following a successful trial phase.  Its services include a round-the-clock Emergency Room, triage and consultation; in-patient care, dermatology, cardiology, and radiology including MRI, CT, and ultrasonography, in addition to other laboratory services. 

 “We believe that every pet deserves the best quality care, and are committed to delivering the highest level of care through our suite of comprehensive and innovative services and facilities in the hospital,” said Dr. Thomas Heathcote, Chief  Veterinary Officer at the hospital.

In the future, the hospital plans to offer surgical services, including orthopaedic surgeries. Services will also be offered to stray animals at either subsidised rates or no cost, depending on the condition of the animal brought in.  The hospital will also feature a dedicated annexe for the sterilising and treating strays run by Welfare of Stray Dogs, a city-based animal welfare NGO.

The facility is situated in Mahalaxmi, and one can schedule appointments by either calling the hospital on +9102231053105 or by a WhatsApp chat which is accessible on the hospital’s website sahmumbai.com.

