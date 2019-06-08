Target disbursal of more crop loans, Fadnavis tells banks

With only 54% of the targeted crop loans being disbursed in 2018-19, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued stern instructions to banks on Friday to ensure that the numbers are significantly higher this year.

Mr. Fadnavis said, “The demand for crop loans was less last year owing to drought. This year, the demand is likely to increase, but banks are likely to face action if they are found not providing crop loans to farmers.” The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference after a State-level kharif review meeting. A total of 151 hectares is under kharif crops in the State, of which 55%-60% is under cotton and soybean cultivation, 10% rice, 8% sugarcane, and 11% corn.

‘Good production’

Mr. Fadnavis said, “Compared with last year, this year’s production is good. Credit goes to agricultural investment and reducing dependency on rain.” In 2017-18, total production was 118.58 lakh million tonnes, while in 2018-19, it was 115.7 lakh million tonnes. Mr. Fadnavis claimed that the government had invested around ₹1.50 lakh crore in agriculture and allied activities, including ₹34,000 crore for irrigation, ₹8,900 crore for Jalyukt Shivar, ₹19,000 crore for loan waivers, ₹14,125 crore for assistance to farmers in natural calamities, and ₹16,778 crore for crop insurance.

On the Prime Minister’s Krishi Sanman Nidhi scheme, Mr. Fadnavis said a change in criteria had benefited around 1.20 crore farmers in Maharashtra. He gave orders to upload the details of all beneficiaries on the scheme’s website before June 30. Mr. Fadnavis said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast less than average rainfall in June. “The State government has appealed to farmers to delay sowing since monsoon is likely to be delayed,” he said. According to the IMD, Konkan and central Maharashtra will receive 93%-107% rainfall, Marathwada will receive 90%-111%, and Vidarbha 92%-108%.