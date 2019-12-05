Tanushree Dutta opposes police’s clean chit to Nana Patekar

Mumbai

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta on Thursday filed a petition before a court here, opposing the ‘B-Summary’ report filed by the police in connection with her complaint of molestation against actor Nana Patekar.

A ‘B-Summary’ report is filed before a court when the police do not find any evidence to file a charge sheet.

Ms. Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute filed her protest petition before a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri.

The petition demanded that the court initiate contempt proceedings against the investigating officer for filing a “false report”, and that the Anti Corruption Bureau register a case against him. It also demanded narco-analysis of the accused and investigating officer.

Ms. Dutta further urged the court to hand over investigation to the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police.

The police informed the court in July that they found no evidence to prosecute Mr. Patekar.

Ms. Dutta filed a complaint against the veteran actor in October 2018, accusing him of harassing her and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Mr. Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.