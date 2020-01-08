Tanushree Dutta files protest petition in #MeToo case

Actor Tanushree Dutta and her lawyer Nitin Satpute on Tuesday said they have filed a protest petition against the B-summary report filed by the Mumbai Police in connection with her complaint against actor Nana Patekar.

In October 2018, Ms. Dutta had filed a complaint following which the Oshiwara police registered an FIR against veteran actor Nana Patekar, accusing him of sexually harassing her on the sets of the movie Horn Ok Pleassss.

The complaint also named director Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya of being co-accused in the case.

The Oshiwara police, however, had filed a B-Summary report seeking closure of the case on grounds that no evidence to support Ms. Dutta’s claims had come to light in their investigation.

Adressing a press conference at Versova on Tuesday, Ms. Dutta and Mr. Satpute said that they have filed a protest petition with the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Andheri, and that the first hearing was scheduled for January 17.

“The police investigated in such a manner as to ensure that the accused could be saved and proven not guilty. Even after submitting many evidences, the police filed a B-summary report. We have mentioned in the petition about the threats and harassment faced by Ms. Dutta and me. We have prepared well for our first hearing,” Mr. Satpute said.

He also alleged that he was threatened multiple times and pressurised into dropping the case.

“Since I took up the case, I’ve been getting threat calls from all over Maharashtra. Additionally, Mr. Patekar’s lawyer, Nilesh Pavaskar, also spread some rumours about me in lawyers’ groups on WhatsApp,” he said.

Ms. Dutta said they are also thinking of adding actor Rakhi Sawant’s name to the petition, as she tried to defame her by posting videos with derogatory comments about her on social media.

“Ms. Sawant later said to my team member that she wanted to apologise for her actions, and that she had acted the way she did as she was paid to do so,” Ms. Dutta said.

While demanding a lie detector test, and a narco-analysis test of those named in the FIR, Mr. Satpute asked for the case to be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, and financial compensation for Ms. Dutta.