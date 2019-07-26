Tansa second lake in Mumbai to overflow

Tansa lake became the second of the seven lakes providing water to the city to overflow this monsoon. On July 12, Tulsi lake had begun to overflow.
The city’s water stock now stands at 57.86% as opposed to 82.34% at the same time last year.
Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Wednesday but Thursday saw showers being reduced to a few spells across the city. The city recorded 38.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours leading upto 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., the city received 25.4 mm rainfall. So far, the city has received 63% of the season’s total rainfall.
Tansa started overflowing at 2.50 p.m. on July 25. Last year, it had overflowed on July 17. Tansa lake has received 1,447 mm rainfall so far.
The other lake with significant stock is Modak Sagar at 84.03%.
IMD has forecast ‘heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places’ in Mumbai and Thane on Friday
