Tanker driver held for mowing down bike rider

The Taloja police have arrested a tanker driver for allegedly driving under the influence and causing an accident on Tuesday night.

Babu Sivappa Vasmeni (30), a resident of Navda, was on his way from Roadpali to Taloja MIDC when he mowed down a biker, Dnyaneshwar Lakshman Patil (30), who died on the spot. When a bicycle rider tried to stop the tanker, Mr. Vasmeni rammed into the cycle. “The bicycle rider managed to jump off and suffered minor injuries,” assistant police inspector Raju Tadavi said.

Long chase

While attempting to flee, Mr. Vasmeni crashed into a tempo near Taloja traffic chowky. “He also rammed into barricades put up by the traffic police and sped towards IGPL. On his way, he hit a few parked cars,” Mr. Tadavi said.

The tanker eventually broke down opposite Western India Glass Works after climbing onto the footpath. Mr. Vasmeni then fled on foot and hid inside nearby bushes, where the Taloja traffic police found him. He was handed over to the Taloja police, and a court on Wednesday remanded him in police custody till Friday.

“The medical test shows that he was under the influence, but what he had consumed is yet to be identified,” Mr. Tadavi said.

He was arrested under Sections 304(II) (having knowledge that the act may cause death), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Motor Vehicle Act.