Tamil Nadu-based healthcare company booked for cheating

Four Mumbai-based optical industries have alleged that a renowned healthcare company based in Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu has been cheating them for over a year.

A complaint has been filed at L.T. Marg police station against Vasan Healthcare Private Limited, a group with 170 eye care hospitals in the country. It was founded by Arun Murugan, who serves as its proprietor along with his wife Mira.

The four industries — Luxurious Eyewear Private Limited, Star Right Optical Industry Limited, Delta Optics and Alankar Opticians — had been dealing with Vasan Healthcare for the past eight years.

Umang Gadha, proprietor of Luxurious Eyewear, has alleged that Mr. Murugan stopped paying them after August 2014. He said, “For over a year we kept supplying to them but they never paid us. After August 2015, we stopped supplying. It has been more than four years now. Finally, we decided to come together and file a complaint.”

The other complainants are Amit Shah, proprietor of Star Right Optical Industry Limited; Vasim Kapadia, proprietor of Delta Optics; and Praful Modi, proprietor of Alankar Opticians. “Mr. Gadha’s personal loss amounts to ₹3.60 crore and the total loss of the four companies amounts to ₹4.97 crore. We are probing the matter further,” an officer with the L.T Marg police said.

The L.T. Marg police have booked Mr. and Ms. Murgan for cheating and dishonest misappropriation of property under Sections 420 and 403 of the Indian Penal Code.