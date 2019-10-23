Taloja man lands in the soup for posing as BMC officer to avoid paying restaurant bill

A resident of Padghe in Taloja, who impersonated an employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to avoid paying the bill at a restaurant in Kalamboli, was arrested on Monday.

Rupesh Dhondu Bhoir (30), who worked in a private company in Taloja MIDC, visited Hotel Mirchi in Sector 12 around 7.30 p.m.. He had food by 8.30 p.m. and a waiter handed him a bill of ₹593.

Mr. Bhoir then went to the cash counter with the bill and met the manager, Yogesh Gauda. He introduced himself as an employee of the BMC, who was in-charge of checking for use of plastic items, and hence would not pay the bill. “The accused quickly flashed an identity card and kept back in his pocket. The identity card had no photo but his name and it said BMC. He claimed that he was responsible for booking people using plastic. The complainant, Mr. Gauda, got suspicious and called Daulat Shinde, health inspector of the Panvel City Municipal Corporation,” assistant police inspector Rushikesh Ghadge from Kalamboli police station said.

Mr. Shinde reached the hotel in a while and inquired with Mr. Bhoir and found that he was not an employee of any municipal corporation. Mr. Gauda and Mr. Shinde then informed the Kalamboli police.

Senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad from Kalamboli police station said, “There are chances that the accused in the past might have targeted several hotels to avoid paying bills or to extort money. The penalty for using plastic is high and he might have taken advantage of that.”

Mr. Bhoir was produced before court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till Wednesday. He was arrested under Sections 170 (impersonating a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.