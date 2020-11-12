Taloja man kills himself after stabbing wife

Navi Mumbai

12 November 2020 23:55 IST

Body found on tracks near Navde station

Ganesh Durgande (31), who fled after stabbing his wife at their house in Taloja, was found dead on the tracks near Navde railway station on Thursday.

At 8.30 a.m., neighbours saw Archana Durgande (27) running out of her first floor house in Neelkamal Saidutta Krupa and crying for help. Durgande then chased her and stabbed her repeatedly in the lobby.

Senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan said, “Ganesh fled the scene and the neighbours admitted Archana to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. We learnt that Ganesh ran towards Navde railway station. We suspected that he would board a train and flee, but we found his body on the tracks.”

Durgande worked in a warehouse in Taloja MIDC and the couple have an 18-month-old daughter. “His wife hasn’t yet regained consciousness. We haven’t been able to record her statement and find out what actually transpired between them. Their neighbours told us that the couple did not quarrel often,” Mr. Chavan said.

The couple’s relatives later arrived from Raigad and took custody of the child.