Taloja jail to submit ex-IL&FS official’s health reports

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Taloja jail authorities to submit medical reports of Hari Sankaran, former vice-chairman of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), to show if he is vulnerable to COVID-19.
A single Judge Bench of Justice Revati Mohitedere was hearing an interim application filed by Mr. Sankaran, seeking to vacate the stay on the bail granted by the sessions court.
On April 28, Mr. Sankaran was granted temporary bail for a period of eight weeks by the trial court on furnishing a surety of ₹50,000.
However on May 5, the HC had cancelled the temporary bail after Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) counsel Hiten Venegavkar had said that Mr. Sankaran’s bail application itself was premature as the HC had stayed its own order of quashing criminal proceedings against him and other auditors for eight weeks.
He was arrested by the SFIO in April 2019 in connection with an IL&FS case for alleged irregularities.
