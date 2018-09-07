Taloja jail superintendent, constable accuse each other of abuse, assault

more-in

Navi Mumbai: A constable from Taloja prison and the jail superintendent have approached the Kharghar police and the IG (Prisons) with written complaints, accusing each other of abuse and assault during duty hours.

Confirming this, Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, said, “We have received written complaints from both of them and those are under inquiry. The same have been sent to IG (Prisons) Rajvardhan Sinha as well.”

Around 1 a.m. on September 1, Sadanand Gaikwad, Superintendent of Taloja jail, made a call to the control room in the prison, but found it engaged for about half an hour.

“Later when I enquired with the officer in-charge, I was informed about a constable, Madhukar Kamble, who used the phone. I asked the in-charge to hand over the phone to him, and I questioned about his conduct. But the constable argued, saying it was because his nephew had met with an accident. When I told him keeping the phone engaged for so long was not acceptable, he hurled me with abuses,” Mr. Gaikwad said.

When Mr. Gaikwad went on rounds around 3 a.m., he met Mr. Kamble, and told him that he would be initiating a suspension for him. Later in the day, Mr. Gaikwad claimed, he had not gone to jail as he was busy in the High Court and in meetings in Mumbai.

“At late evening, I went home and that is when I got a call from the Kharghar police about the written complaint against me. Shocked, I told the inspector that I would come down to give my statement. I visited the police station and filed a complaint. Now the constable has been deputed to Kalyan jail,” Mr. Gaikwad said.

Mr. Kamble, in his complaint, has alleged that he was abused and assaulted by Mr. Gaikwad after he found out that he was using the phone for close to half an hour, during his duty hours.

Mr. Gaikwad said the charges against him are false. “He made the allegations after I told him that he would be suspended soon for abusing me.”

Mr. Kamble could not be reached for a comment.