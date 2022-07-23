Taloja jail has not received money from State to buy more books

The library currently has 2,998 books for over 3,000 inmates, say prison authorities

The Taloja prison authorities are yet to receive money from Maharashtra government to purchase more books for their library, revealed a Right to Information (RTI) query.

In a RTI reply, the prison authorities have said that the prison library currently has 2,998 books for over 3,000 inmates lodged in the facility.

The authorities have said that they have not purchased any new books in the last three years as no money has been received by the State. The reply reads, "We are yet to receive the money as directed by the Bombay High Court following its April 7, 2022 order (imposing cost and saying it be diverted for purchase of books)."

On April 4, 2022, High Court had said it is comical to know that authorities of Taloja Central Jail have refused to hand over a book written by famous author and humorist P.G. Wodehouse to journalist and activist Gautam Navlakha, citing "security risk."

On April 7, a division bench had directed ₹15,000 imposed on litigants in different cases to be diverted towards purchasing new books for the Taloja prison.