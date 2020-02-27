Taloja jail gets forged release memo of inmate

Navi Mumbai

Document had judge’s signature, stamp

A case has been filed against unidentified persons for forging the signature of the joint civil judge of the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) court, Vashi, on the release memo of an inmate in Taloja jail.

The case was filed on Tuesday by Ramesh Shantaram Lambe (58), Assistant Superintendent, JMFC, Vashi, for the alleged forgery of a release memo for Ubedul alias Sayyed Muddassar Sheikh.

Earlier in the day, S.J. Katkar, fourth joint judge of the junior division, had called Mr. Lambe to her chamber and told him that Mr. Shaikh, who was accused of cheating, was granted bail. She told him that since the inmate could not provide surety, the memo for his release was never made.

Ms. Katkar further told Mr. Lambe that on February 11, the jailer of Taloja jail received a release memo with Mr. Sheikh’s name on it. The memo also had Ms. Katkar’s signature, a forged stamp, and a fake outward entry number. Since the jailer found the release document suspicious, he approached Ms. Katkar, who confirmed his suspicions.

“Since the forged document did not have the inmate’s case number, the jailer met Ms. Katkar to ask her the same, only to discover that the memo was forged. Mr. Sheikh has no role in this as he is in the jail. An outsider is involved and further investigations are under way,” senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite, CBD Belapur police station, said.

The case has been registered on charges of cheating and forgery.