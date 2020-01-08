Taloja girl, who filed molestation case against DIG, goes missing

The 17-year-old girl from Taloja phase II, who had filed a case of molestation against Nishikant More, Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport), Pune, has gone missing since Monday night.

The case was filed on December 25 by the girl, following which Mr. More had applied for anticipatory bail which was to be heard by a Panvel sessions court on Tuesday.

The girl’s 23-year-old brother has registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons with the Taloja police on Tuesday. In his complaint he has mentioned that on Monday around 11 p.m., the family was getting ready to go to bed. While the parents sleep in the hall, the siblings share two separate beds in the bedroom. The girl whose Class XII exams are on, was last seen sitting on her bed and studying. Around 3.30 a.m., the father woke up the complainant and said his sister was not to be seen anywhere. They found her notebook on the bed in which she had written a three-page letter mentioning that she had made up her mind to commit suicide by lying down on a railway track. The note said she was sorry, and blamed Mr. More for her “suicide”.

“We looked for her across Taloja phase I and phase II, but could not find her anywhere. We checked railway stations too. In the CCTV footage around the society, she is seen walking out around 11.30 p.m. till at least 2 km. She was fed up with the slow process of the legal system. Mr. More is still roaming free,” the girl’s father said.

On Tuesday, the Panvel sessions court extended the date for arguments in Mr. More’s application for anticipatory bail to January 9.

The girl’s mobile phone is switched off. “We are trying to locate her. At least five police teams are investigating this case,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Ashok Dudhe.

Incident in June

Though the case was registered on December 25, the girl said the incident happened on June 5 when Mr. More touched the victim inappropriately during her birthday celebrations.

In her complaint, the victim said her brother had applied cake on her face, which Mr. More was scooping out using his finger and licking. She also said that Mr. More had kissed her on many instances when she had visited his house.