Tadvi suicide: three docs’ pleas rejected

The city civil and sessions court on Monday rejected the bail pleas of the three senior doctors alleged to have abetted the suicide of 26-year-old Dr. Payal Tadvi of BYL Nair Hospital. The court extended the judicial custody of the trio, who have been lodged in Byculla jail, till July 6.

After hearing arguments of Aabad Ponda, who was representing the accused, special public prosecutor Raja Thakare, counsel for the Crime Branch, and Gunratan Sadavarte, appearing for the Tadvi family, the court rejected the bail pleas of Dr. Hema Ahuja, Dr. Bhakti Mehare, and Dr. Ankita Khandelwal, all third-year resident doctors. Later, the three broke down outside the courtroom.

On May 22, it is alleged that the accused passed humiliating remarks on a picture of Tadvi, which was on her friends’ WhatsApp status. She was even scolded in the operation theatre in front of everyone and Tadvi cried. Later, she killed herself in her hostel room on the hospital premises. On May 23, the three accused went absconding. The trio were sent to judicial custody on May 31 and they subsequently filed their bail pleas.

Mr. Thakare had previously argued that the accused doctors’ move to reach the crime spot even before others learnt about it and then revisiting the scene soon after the body was taken out from the room is suspicious.

“The accused have failed to give a satisfactory clarification of the same. The only logical reason behind the doctors revisiting the room is to destroy the suicide note, clear evidences from the phone, and destroy evidence of the materials used to commit the crime. These are all signs of the accused having committed the crime calmly, in a well-planned manner,” he had said.

The accused have been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.