Tadvi case: HC refuses Crime Branch custody of 3 accused

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to give the Crime Branch custody of three doctors from BYL Nair Hospital accused of abetting Dr. Payal Tadvi’s suicide.

A Single Bench of Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a plea filed by the Crime Branch urging the court to quash the order passed by the City Civil and Sessions Court that remanded Dr. Hema Ahuja (28), Dr. Bhakti Mehare (26) and Dr. Ankita Khandelwal (27), all third-year resident doctors, to judicial custody.

Senior counsel Raja Thakare representing the Crime Branch told the court the agency took over the investigation of the case on May 31 and on the same day, the Sessions Court sent the accused to judicial custody, so they did not get a change to interrogate them.

However, advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for the three accused lodged in Byculla jail, reiterated his arguments made before the lower court and said all three are willing to cooperate with the probe and can be taken for questioning by the Crime Branch from jail. He also said the accused only pulled up the deceased for not doing her job at the Women and Child Department, which is a very sensitive department in the hospital. He pointed out to the court that the lower court had listed the matter on June 10 so the Crime Branch has over three days to carry out investigations.

The court took this into consideration and said, “The accused are medical officers and not habitual offenders or hardcore criminals and are making themselves available for interrogation.” It allowed the Crime Branch to have the doctors in their custody from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The court went on to say the police must keep in mind that the lower court has said they did not do anything for two days when the accused were in their custody. “The State realises it is a sensitive case, then when such an offence takes place, why does the police not entrust investigations into the case to a senior officer immediately?” the court asked.

Tadvi, ended her life in her hostel room on May 22 and the accused have been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.