Tadvi case: FSL submits DNA report to police

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Sunday submitted a DNA analysis report in connection with the alleged suicide of doctor Payal Tadvi to the Mumbai Police, said a senior official. He said it does not seem to be a case of homicide.

The cyber unit will also submit its final report within one week, the official said.

Tadvi (26), a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to the BYL Nair Hospital, committed suicide in a hostel room on May 22 after alleged casteist slurs by her senior colleagues.

The FSL has since been examining various samples collected from the spot of the incident, including Tadvi’s dupatta (long scarf), the blood in her nails, her mobile phone and other material.

The unit conducting DNA analysis submitted its report to the crime branch two days ago, the official said. “We had already submitted the suicide note found in her phone and after the DNA analysis, it seems to be a case of suicide and not homicide,” he said.

The official said the cyber unit was still trying to gather more information from her mobile phone. “We have come to know how many WhatsApp groups she was in and with who she used to chat. We are also checking her emails and will scan information from other social networking sites logged in on her phone,” a senior FSL official said.

Earlier, photos of the supposed suicide note left behind by Tadvi were found in her phone during its forensic examination. The suicide note, a crucial piece of evidence, allegedly mentioned that three senior women doctors used to hurl casteist abuses and intimidate her.

The doctors — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal — were arrested in May for allegedly abetting the suicide of Tadvi.

They were granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month on a cash surety of ₹2 lakh each.