Tadvi case: doctors’ movements suspicious, say police

Exactly two months after 26-year-old Dr. Payal Tadvi killed herself at the BYL Nair General Hospital, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed a charge sheet naming three doctors accused of humiliating and harassing Tadvi because she belonged to the Bhil community, a Scheduled Tribe.

The police in the charge sheet have attached her three-page suicide note written by Tadvi. They said the handwriting in the note matches the samples of Tadvi’s writing. The suicide note names Hema Ahuja (28), Bhakti Mehare (26) and Ankita Khandelwal (27) as responsible for her suicide.

The charge sheet said Dr. Khandelwal and Dr. Mehare were the first people to reach the hostel room where Tadvi killed herself and take her body to the trauma ward, after which they returned to the room, which was suspicious. The police said the doctors have failed to give a satisfactory clarification for these movements, and the only logical reason for them revisiting the room was to destroy the suicide note, clear evidence from Tadvi’s phone and destroy evidence of the material used to commit suicide.

These are all signs of the accused having committed the crime calmly, in a well-planned manner, they said.

The police said Tadvi was kept away from important tasks like performing surgeries. Eyewitnesses have said she was forced into jobs like getting blood, which is usually done by peons. Only she daced these discriminatory actions, they said.

The doctors have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Justice D.S. Naidu of the Bombay High Court will hear the bail pleas filed by the three doctors on Thursday.