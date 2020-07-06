Tackling COVID-19 crisis is priority: Aaditya

Thane

06 July 2020 07:55 IST

Minister took stock of situation in Thane

Ignoring the Opposition’s criticism of the Maharashtra government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, State Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said the priority of the government is to tackle the pandemic and other things are secondary.

The State Environment and Tourism Minister was talking to reporters in Thane on Saturday evening while he was here to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and measures undertaken by civic bodies in the district to contain the virus.

When asked about the Opposition’s claim that the government was unable to properly tackle the crisis, he said, “Let them do their work, we will keep on doing our work. Our priority at present is to deal with the COVID-19 situation and break the virus chain, other things are secondary.”

The Shiv Sena MLA also launched an app developed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for online hospital bed allocation and ambulance booking.

Addressing a COVID-19 review meeting at the TMC headquarters here, Mr. Thackeray stressed on the need for increased contact-tracing and maintenance of good facilities at the quarantine centres. He asked the civic officials to periodically inspect the centres and check various facilities, including the food.

He also suggested for increasing the testing capacity. The review meeting was attended by Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Mayor Naresh Mhaske and other senior leaders.