Tackling COVID-19 crisis is priority: Aaditya

Ignoring the Opposition’s criticism of the Maharashtra government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, State Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said the priority of the government is to tackle the pandemic and other things are secondary.
The State Environment and Tourism Minister was talking to reporters in Thane on Saturday evening while he was here to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and measures undertaken by civic bodies in the district to contain the virus.
When asked about the Opposition’s claim that the government was unable to properly tackle the crisis, he said, “Let them do their work, we will keep on doing our work. Our priority at present is to deal with the COVID-19 situation and break the virus chain, other things are secondary.”
The Shiv Sena MLA also launched an app developed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for online hospital bed allocation and ambulance booking.
Addressing a COVID-19 review meeting at the TMC headquarters here, Mr. Thackeray stressed on the need for increased contact-tracing and maintenance of good facilities at the quarantine centres. He asked the civic officials to periodically inspect the centres and check various facilities, including the food.
He also suggested for increasing the testing capacity. The review meeting was attended by Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Mayor Naresh Mhaske and other senior leaders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath