Tablighi Jamaat: 11 Navi Mumbaikars identified

From the list provided by the Central government of 34 people who had returned to Navi Mumbai from Delhi, the Navi Mumbai police have identified 11 residents.

The police have confirmed that the 11 were present in Nizamuddin during the Tablighi Jamaat last month. The police have been home quarantined them and sent their throat swabs for testing. None of them have any symptoms, but their reports are awaited. Six are from Zone II under Panvel Municipal Corporation, and five from Zone I under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

NMMC chief Annasaheb Misal said, “Of the remaining 23 in the list, six do not belong to Navi Mumbai. Ten were already quarantined in Delhi and of the remaining seven, one left for Myanmar and another to Baroda, while five people and their contacts have been home quarantined.”

Navi Mumbai’s index patient — a 68-year-old Filipino — had visited Noor Masjid in Vashi along with nine companions and was one of the attendees at the event in Delhi. Six people have tested positive in Vashi, including the secretary of the mosque, his friend, son, grandson and maid and a Koparkhairane resident who was present at the mosque. Two companions of the Filipino, who had tested positive later, have now turned negative, said Mr. Misal.

Since Wednesday, the NMMC has decided to seal housing societies where patients are residing and closing shops within a 500-metre radius. Three societies in Nerul and one in Koparkhairane have been sealed till now. Of the three positive cases in Nerul, one has a travel history to Chennai and another had met his colleague who had gone abroad at his office in BKC. The source of infection of the third person, who deals in cars in Mumbai, is still being investigated.

13 attendees stuck in U.P.

Members of a Tablighi Jamaat group hailing from Mumbai on Thursday requested the State government to arrange their return from Uttar Pradesh, where they have been quarantined.

A group of 13 persons from Kalina had traveled to Delhi and stayed at a mosque near the venue where the congregation took place. However, they did not attend the gathering, claimed a member of the group. Later they travelled to Gazipur in UP’s Gonda district.

Man assaulted

A man was assaulted by a group in Solapur district for allegedly informing a village official about people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The 56-year-old man had informed the ‘gramsevak’ of Pimpri village about seven locals who attended the meet and also insisted that they be tested for the novel coronavirus, police said. An offence has been registered at the Vairag police station in connection with the assault, police said. Meanwhile, Solapur SP Manoj Patil said the test reports of the seven persons who had attended the Tablighi meet in Delhi, have come out negative.

