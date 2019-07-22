Swim at Juhu beach turns fatal for two

Two people, including a teenager, drowned near Juhu Koliwada around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the Santacruz police, Maya Mahendra Rana (30) and Nisha Karanpal Singh Rana (15) had gone to the spot for a family picnic and, despite multiple warnings from locals and life guards, went into the rough sea for a swim. When they started drowning, the life guard at the beach dove in to save them. The fire control received a call about the incident at 5.57 p.m.
The two were fished out an hour later and taken to Cooper Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were sent for autopsy.
“The deceased were residents of Sion and had come to the beach with their family,” senior police inspector Shriram Koregoankar, said.
