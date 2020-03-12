Swiggy introduces ‘leave food by door’ option

Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday introduced an option for the delivery person to leave the food packages by the door, in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘Proactive measures’

In an e-mail to customers, Swiggy said it was taking proactive measures to help minimise the spread of the infection. This included requesting the delivery partner to leave the food package by the door in case of online payment, if the customer was not feeling well or preferred the option.

“Our delivery partners are continually being trained in best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method and frequency of washing hands as well as identification of associated symptoms,” Swiggy said.

The mail said, should a delivery partner notice any associated symptoms, they have been asked to immediately reach out to the company and consult a medical professional. “We are providing them with free medical consultation through our partners in such cases. Our delivery partners have also been advised to self-quarantine themselves for the recommended period upon noticing any symptoms. To ensure their financial safety, we are committed to supporting them financially in such situations,” it said.

‘Best hygiene practices’

Swiggy is also in touch with restaurant partners to ensure they are aware of the best hygiene practices while handling and packaging food, the statement said.