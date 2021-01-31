Swachh Survekshan: NMMC to conduct mock survey

With an aim to score big in the Central government’s Swachh Survekshan 2021, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be conducting a mock survey from February 8 to 13.
NMMC is hoping to retain the title of cleanest city in the State for the sixth consecutive year. Last year, the city was also adjudged the third cleanest in the country.
NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar informed the civic body’s eight nodal officers that he will be reviewing work under Swachh Survekshan from February 1 to 5. Mr. Bangar also instructed the officers to inform housing societies generating over 50 kg of garbage per day to treat it on their premises.
He said, “Time-bound targets will be set for officials to complete pending work. Ward offices have been ordered to levy fines against the use of banned plastic materials. The beautification work, with an emphasis on slum areas and gaothans, is expected to end by January 31. We are also forming a special team at the headquarters to look into matters pertaining to the survey.”
In the survey, of the total 6,000 marks, 1,800 is allotted for feedback from residents. Last year, this component accounted for 1,500 marks. The civic body is gearing up to score maximum marks in this section by installing dustbins at every 200 metres and beautifying gardens, walls, roads, and spaces under flyovers.
