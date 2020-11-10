‘Suspend police officer who investigated Anvay Naik suicide case’

Navi Mumbai

10 November 2020

Konkan Inspector General recommends move to Commissioner of Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar

In a letter dated November 6, Konkan Inspector General Sanjay Mohite has said that police inspector Suresh Varade, who was investigating the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case, should be suspended. The letter said discrepancies were found in his investigation and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and two others are accused of abetment to suicide in the case. Mr. Varade was posted with the Raigad police from 2015 to 2020. The letter said the inquiry has been initiated as there are chances that he could influence witnesses and alter evidence. The letter recommended that he be suspended till the inquiry is completed.

The letter was addressed to the Commissioner of Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar as Mr. Varade is now posted at Virar police station. After the ‘A’ summary report was filed by Mr. Varade in the case, Akshata Naik, the wife of the deceased, alleged there were discrepancies in the investigation.

“I received the letter on Sunday late evening, which mentions discrepancies in the investigation by Mr. Varade while he was with the Raigad police. I will examine the report first and finalise the action,” Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Commissioner Sadanand Date said.