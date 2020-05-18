Suspected COVID-19 case in Nagpada ATS

A suspected case of COVID-19 has come to light in the Nagpada unit of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), following the sudden demise of a constable posted there.

According to ATS officers, Dilip Patil had been under treatment for typhoid since May 11. Officials said his condition was improving when he suddenly started having breathing problems on Sunday.

“Patil was first taken to Nair hospital in Mumbai Central and then to the Bhatia Hospital where he was declared dead before admission. It is also learned that he was a diabetic,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (ATS) Vikram Deshmane said.

He said the constable’s samples have been sent for testing to check for COVID-19 infection, and reports are awaited.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,206 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with 283 of them having recovered so far.