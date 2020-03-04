Suspect detained in Ulwe murder case

The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a man from Kharghar on Wednesday night in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old woman. The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, hails from Tamil Nadu.
In a CCTV footage, the police spotted the suspect parking his bike and entering the woman’s car. She was found dead in the car in Ulwe on Monday. “Using the registration number of the bike, we traced him to Kharghar and nabbed him,” a police officer said. The police are unsure about the motive of the crime as the suspect has been changing his statements during interrogation.
“Right now, I cannot confirm or deny anything. The investigations are in a crucial stage and we have secured some important leads. We will get a clear picture by Thursday,” said Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.