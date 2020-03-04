Suspect detained in Ulwe murder case

The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a man from Kharghar on Wednesday night in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old woman. The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, hails from Tamil Nadu.

In a CCTV footage, the police spotted the suspect parking his bike and entering the woman’s car. She was found dead in the car in Ulwe on Monday. “Using the registration number of the bike, we traced him to Kharghar and nabbed him,” a police officer said. The police are unsure about the motive of the crime as the suspect has been changing his statements during interrogation.

“Right now, I cannot confirm or deny anything. The investigations are in a crucial stage and we have secured some important leads. We will get a clear picture by Thursday,” said Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I.