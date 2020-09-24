Sushant was the only consumer, Rhea says in bail plea before HC

‘Brother, I being targeted in witch hunt’

In her bail application filed before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in connection with a drugs case, has said that Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and he used others around him to facilitate his habit.

“The said documents clearly indicate that Sushant Sing Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, to procure his drugs. Apart from that, the prosecution has made statements to the effect that applicant and her brother Showik are used by the late actor to procure drugs for himself,” she has said in her bail plea filed by her lawyer Satish Manshinde.

Ms. Chakraborty, who is in Byculla jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has said, “based on the information available in public domain, Neeraj, who worked as a cook for the late actor has stated to CBI and Mumbai police that three days before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput had asked him to make ganja joints/doobies and place them in his bedroom. Accordingly, Neeraj prepared the joints and kept them in a box in Sushant’s bedroom. When Sushant died, Neeraj checked and found the box to be empty.”

The 28-year-old actor further said, “Therefore, it is clear from the evidence collected by the investigating agencies that it was only the late Sushant Singh Rajput who was the consumer of the drugs and who was in habit of using those around him to facilitate his drug habit.”

The plea said, “She and her brother (Showik also in jail) are being targeted in a witch hunt and that Sushant Singh Rajput had told her that he developed a large liking for ganja sometime in 2015-16 during the shooting of Kedarnath.” She has sought the investigating agency to look into how the late actor used to manage his drug consumption through his staff hired by him and his sister Priyanka, prior to meeting her.