Sushant Singh Rajput death: Aaditya Thackeray moves HC, seeks to be heard in PIL for CBI probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to be heard before any order is passed in a PIL plea demanding a CBI probe in connection with the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.

Mr. Thackeray, in his application filed on October 13 through advocate Rahul Arote, said the plea was not maintainable as a probe in the matter was already on. The plea, filed by the Supreme Court & High Court Litigants’ Association of India through its president Rashid Khan Pathan in September this year, demanded the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Mr. Thackeray in the case.

The plea has not yet been taken up for hearing by the High Court.

“We have filed an intervention application saying we should be heard before any order is passed. We have said the PIL is not maintainable as the probe in the matter is already on by the CBI,” Mr. Arote said.

The PIL sought a direction to the CBI to probe Mr. Thackeray, a former Maharashtra Minister, and for a comprehensive report to be submitted.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. While the Mumbai police had registered an Accidental Death Report case and started the probe, the actor’s father in July lodged a complaint with the Bihar police alleging that Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide.

The case was later transferred to the CBI which is presently carrying out a probe.

Suicide prevention line: Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Call 022 25521111. Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

