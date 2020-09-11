Mumbai court denies bail to Rhea Chakraborty, others in drugs case

Actor is currently in Byculla jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau

The Sessions Court here on Friday rejected the bail applications filed by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who are alleged to have administered drugs to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court also rejected bail pleas by Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, his house help Dipesh Sawant and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar.

Ms. Chakraborty is currently in Byculla jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8.

Her bail plea says, “There is nothing on record to suggest that she is in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and or harbouring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. NCB is silent on the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and type of drugs allegedly procured and financed by her. The case against her is that she would co-ordinate the delivery of drugs for her boyfriend and occasionally pay for them herself. These allegations make for an offence which is bailable.”

She has been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mr. Vilantra’s statement was recorded by the agency. He stated that the seized amount pertained to the sale proceeds of contraband and he had supplied mariajuana to many persons and disclosed a few names with details. He disclosed the name of Abel Parihar as a receiver of marijuana. Mr. Parihar said that he bought and sold marijuana and that he used to procure drugs from Mr. Vilantra and Kaizan Ebrahaim as per the instructions of Mr. Chakraborty.

The NCB said, “There are instances where Mr. Parihar has facilitated drugs and has been in contact with Mr. Miranda and Mr. Chakraborty. He is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high profile personalities and drug suppliers. He used to pay and receive money via credit cards, cash and payment gateways.”