Sushant death probe: Bihar Police officer quarantined as per guidelines, says BMC

Mumbai

04 August 2020 01:26 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that the Bihar Police officer, who was sent to Mumbai to probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was kept in home quarantine as per the State government guidelines for domestic travellers.

The BMC, in a press release, however, said that the officer has been asked to apply to competent authorities in case he wants exemption from home quarantine.

The civic body’s response came hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar voiced disapproval of him being quarantined after landing in Mumbai.

Patna Central Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari was sent by the Bihar government on Sunday to lead a Bihar Police team in its investigation into the death of Rajput in Mumbai. Mr. Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC authorities late in the night for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) guest house in Goregaon, a police official said. His hand was also stamped showing the quarantine period till August 15.

Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday alleged that Mr. Tiwari was “forcibly quarantined” by civic authorities in Mumbai.

The statement from the BMC said, “The P/South administration received information that the said officer arrived in SRPF group 8 guest house, Goregaon (East). Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State government guidelines. Accordingly, a P/South ward team approached him at the guest house on Sunday evening.” It further said that the team explained to him the whole procedure for domestic air travellers, which includes home quarantine, which is fixed by a State government notification dated May 25.

“He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the State government notification,” it added.

By Monday evening, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) said on Twitter that the State police have arranged a vehicle for Mr. Tiwari for investigation purpose. “Upon the request of SSP Patna Upendra Kumar Sharma, IPS, SP Central City Patna Vinay Tiwari has been provided accommodation at SRPF Goregaon since Worli Police Mess is closed due to COVID situation. A vehicle has also been arranged for SP Tiwari who is in Mumbai for investigation,” he tweeted.

Both Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have repeatedly said that the State police are competent enough to investigate the actor’s death.