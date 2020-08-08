Sushant case plea: will wait for SC orders, says HC

Apex court will hear the matter on August 18

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it would be just and proper to await the orders of the Supreme Court in matters related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A.S. Gadkari was hearing two criminal public interest litigations (PILs). Both pleas — one filed by a businessman, Sameet Thakkar through advocate Raspal S. Renu and the other by Priyanka Tibrewal, an advocate practising at the Calcutta High Court — seek that the probe into Rajput’s death be transferred to either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said a similar writ petition was before the Supreme Court, but it was dismissed on July 30.

The High Court recorded on Friday, “As per an order passed on August 5 by the Supreme Court, it appears that a proceeding connected with the unnatural death of the actor, perusal of such order, reveals that a status report has been called for from the State of Maharashtra in regard to the stage of investigation by the Mumbai Police.”

Anil Singh, additional solicitor general representing the Union of India, said on acceptance of the request of Rajput’s father the CBI has already registered an FIR, inter alia, under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court said the Supreme Court will hear the matter on August 18, and adjourned the hearing to August 21.